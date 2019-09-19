Kimber Custom II 10mm: Refined, Accurate, and Perfectly Reliable

The Kimber Custom II is a refined, accurate, and perfectly reliable pistol chambered in 10mm.

The pistol is also super reliable. We ran 500-plus rounds of 10mm through the Custom II, including everything from old, dirty, target ammo to hard hitting rounds designed for hunting. Once we got through a break-in period of roughly 100 rounds, there was not a single hiccup.

We ran rounds through the gun that wise gun owners would never run through their firearms. These included rounds we found loose in the pickup console–they were sticky from Mountain Dew being splashed on them–and others that had been in the bed of the truck smoldering in the Arizona heat for who knows how long. We even shot rounds that we found on the ground in the Arizona desert.

No worries, though, the Custom II ate them up without complaint just like it did all the other rounds.

The Custom II is beautiful to behold, especially for 1911 fans. The gun is a throw-back to the original 1911 pistol, albeit with rubberized grip panels, a superb, adjustable trigger, and an enhanced fiber optic front sight that delivers confidence when it comes to acquiring a target under pressure.

The Custom II 10mm is a perfect option for those of you who live in states where open carry is part of daily life.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.