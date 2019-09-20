The Internet Reacts to the Patriots Releasing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, which makes it the second time this month that the embattled wide receiver has been cut by an NFL team.

Incredibly, the former Steeler, Raider, and Patriot, was set to earn $5 million had he merely stayed on the roster through the weekend. However, after being accused of sexual misconduct after already being accused of rape – not to mention the fact the Patriots know they would likely win the Super Bowl without Brown – New England evidently decided he wasn’t worth the trouble.

Yet, while Brown will not play on an NFL football field this weekend, the scorn and mockery the internet served up upon hearing of his release will likely live on for some time.

First, the official NFL statement regarding Brown’s release:

Statement of Antonio Brown’s status from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/veWL9TwLD6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2019

Shortly after that, the fun began:

Here’s everyone who ever coached Antonio Brown when they get asked about it 20 years from now. pic.twitter.com/dO3EXObEUe — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 21, 2019

Antonio Brown is the first player in NFL history to have his jersey from three different teams on clearance racks at the same time. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 21, 2019

No matter what you think of Antonio Brown, I think we can all agree that the Patriots couldn't have beaten the Dolphins last week without him. — Barry McCockiner (@SexyTroopLover) September 21, 2019

Of course, the “Crying Jordan” meme had to make an appearance:

Before you talk shit about Antonio Brown, walk a mile in his shoes first… pic.twitter.com/hHFMJl2vAh — Body Braxon (@RaxonRaxoff) September 21, 2019

Some even found a way to include some television classics:

Damn AB released by the Patriots. Antonio Brown has been a Twitter pleasure. pic.twitter.com/E2EdArAnAC — @_NPOB1 Hello there 🌞🌵 (@_NPOB1) September 20, 2019

Animals were included in the fun as well:

Antonio Brown, looking for someone that will sign him and actually keep him longer than 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/D2gPyqJuC5 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 20, 2019

And of course, this had to be done:

Antonio Brown's Friday pic.twitter.com/TVjf6SjFmn — UFP Sports of Oklahoma (@UFPSportsOK) September 21, 2019

No one knows what will become of Antonio Brown. The chances that he will play again are reasonably high. The chances that he will play again in 2019 are extremely low. Of course, the NFL investigation into the rape and sexual misconduct allegations against him will go a long way towards determining whether he plays again.

