The Internet Reacts to the Patriots Releasing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, which makes it the second time this month that the embattled wide receiver has been cut by an NFL team.

Incredibly, the former Steeler, Raider, and Patriot, was set to earn $5 million had he merely stayed on the roster through the weekend. However, after being accused of sexual misconduct after already being accused of rape – not to mention the fact the Patriots know they would likely win the Super Bowl without Brown – New England evidently decided he wasn’t worth the trouble.

Yet, while Brown will not play on an NFL football field this weekend, the scorn and mockery the internet served up upon hearing of his release will likely live on for some time.

First, the official NFL statement regarding Brown’s release:

Shortly after that, the fun began:

Of course, the “Crying Jordan” meme had to make an appearance:

Some even found a way to include some television classics:

Animals were included in the fun as well:

And of course, this had to be done:

No one knows what will become of Antonio Brown. The chances that he will play again are reasonably high. The chances that he will play again in 2019 are extremely low. Of course, the NFL investigation into the rape and sexual misconduct allegations against him will go a long way towards determining whether he plays again.

