WATCH: Bill Belichick Shuts Press Conference Down After Repeated Antonio Brown Questions

At his Friday press conference, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick warned reporters not to bother asking about Antonio Brown, and ultimately stormed out of the conference when the reporters kept asking anyway.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said early in the meeting before adding that he had no intentions of talking about Antonio. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off-the-field situations.”

Of course, Brown is the talk of the NFL with his long history of unhappiness with other teams and the several recent accusations of sexual misconduct and even rape since he joined the Patriots.

However, Belichick was clear that he was not going to answer any questions about Antonio. Despite the warning, the reporters in the room continued to pepper him with questions about Antonio.

After another warning, Belichick was asked if any particular player was too much of a distraction to the team. At that, the coach walked out.

Second time in as many weeks Bill Belichick walks off amidst questions about Antonio Brown. #Patriots @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6K4SbUtk7o — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 20, 2019

