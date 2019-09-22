Antonio Brown Says He Will No Longer Play in the NFL

After being let go by the New England Patriots amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Antonio Brown struck back saying he is through with football and unleashing a tweet storm highlighting the NFL’s sexual assault problems.

Brown went off on the league in a series of tweets on Sunday announcing the end of his NFL career and pointedly noting the reported sexual misconduct of the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brown slammed the league for lacking loyalty and canceling deals with what he seems to feel is the drop of a hat in a tweet where he also seemed to say his football playing days are over. In addition, Brown hinted that he may file a grievance with the player’s union over his firing by the Patriots.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore,” Brown tweeted on September 22, “these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!”

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown was released by the Patriots last week after two women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. Aside from all the “guaranteed money” he lost by jumping from team to team, Brown also went after the sexual abuse problems of several members of the league.

Brown took aim at Patriots owner Robert Kraft in one tweet:

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Next the troubled player took a swipe at former teammate Ben Roethlisberger:

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown also took aim at FS1 commentator Shannon Sharpe:

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown clearly thinks there is a double standard in the league. One for him and another for everyone else.

