WATCH: Refs Miss Obvious Facemask Call on Scary Play During Eagles-Lions Game

NFL officials seem to be throwing flags when they are not needed, and not throwing flags when they are needed.

During the Eagles-Lions game on Sunday, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was the victim of a facemask penalty so egregious, that his helmet was spun completely around his head and eventually ripped off.

Watch:

Miles Sanders almost had his head ripped off and there was no flag on the play. What?! pic.twitter.com/hxrevyxeDi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Particularly disturbing, is at the end of the video when you can see Sanders’ face nearly looking out of where the back of his head should be. Yet, somehow, the first near public decapitation since the Dark Ages did not draw a flag form the over-officious officials who currently officiate the NFL.

While Lions defender Miles Killebrew did not draw a flag on the play, it’s a safe bet he’ll be fined by the league.

