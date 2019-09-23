Antonio Brown Says He Is Going Back to College

Only days after being released from the New England Patriots, Antonio Brown informed fans that he is going back to school after enrolling for several classes at Central Michigan College.

On Monday, Brown posted an image of his class list to Instagram with the message “Back to school @cmuathletics.”

The photo shows four online classes offered by Central Michigan, including: Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, a religious course called Death and Dying, and Racism and Equality.

Prayers up to the professor that has to read AB’s English essays pic.twitter.com/dYmim2NvaM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2019

Despite the timing of the social media posting, ESPN confirmed that Brown actually signed up for the classes before he was released by the Patriots.

Brown attended Central Michigan from 2007 to 2009 and played for the school’s football team before being drafted by the NFL in 2010.

The now former Patriots player hinted on Sunday that he was through with the NFL with a series of tweets that also lambasted the NFL and various players and owners for their sexual harassment charges.

Brown still faces accusations that he sexually harassed one woman and raped a second.

