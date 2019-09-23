WATCH: Philly Hero Rips Eagles Receiver After Saving Kids from Fire

A Philadelphia man hailed for helping save the lives of several children caught in an apartment fire, slammed Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor as he told his story on the local news.

Philly resident Hakim Law told Philly’s CBS affiliate that he was walking down the street when a man in a burning building called him over and then began lowering children out a window to him, according to TMZ.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Law told the reporters.

But as he described catching the falling children, Law took the opportunity to give the Philly Eagles’ receiver a little jab in the ribs.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

“My man just started throwing babies out,” Law said, “and we was catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.”

The hero was referencing Agholor’s dropping of a crucial 3rd-down pass in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

