WATCH: British Soccer Hooligan Punches Police Horse in the Face

According to most reports, British soccer hooliganism has all but disappeared due to huge numbers of police and video cameras at stadiums and the surrounding areas.

But, you would have a hard time convincing this police horse that hooliganism has disappeared.

Things got ugly in the streets after a game between Portsmouth and Southampton on Tuesday. It’s unclear what started the fracas, but what is clear to see on the viral video is a fan punching a police horse.

“Yo yo yo! My man’s swinging for a horse!” the fan can be heard screaming in the video.

Watch:

Unfortunately for his assailant, the horse had a remarkable jaw and took the punch quite well. In fact, he barely looked fazed as he quickly recovered and chased the man down the street before his two-legged colleagues arrived and exacted revenge.

Yahoo! reported that a 52-year-old man had been arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Though, it appears more damage was done to the horse puncher, as opposed to the horse. Moral of the story: Don’t punch horses people, especially police horses.

Southampton won the game, 4-0.

