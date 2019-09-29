Weak Four: NFL Still Hasn’t Found the Answer for Empty Seats

It is Week Four of the NFL’s 100th season, but apparently 100 years is enough for some fans as many teams are still finding it difficult to fill stadiums.

As the home team Arizona Cardinals took on the Seattle Seahawks, some fans at home were discouraged at the empty seats at University of Phoenix Stadium:

Still a lot of empty seats at State Farm Stadium halfway thru the 1st quarter. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/yNABTlxgMt — Joshua Hammond (@iJoshHammond) September 29, 2019

At the Cardinals game and I have to say they may be the saddest fan base in the NFL…. Empty seats and almost half Seahawks fans … It's barely week 4 smh — RJ Garcia (@arejaygarseeya) September 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins home turf advantage didn’t help them in their 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. And many fans wondered where everyone was at Hard Rock Stadium:

It's true, Dolphins' fans did not show up for the game today. Look at all these empty seats:https://t.co/17D9CjK8WS — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) September 29, 2019

Bruh I remember the baseball games for the Marlins use to have empty seats like this 😂 https://t.co/MVoAGvlJtp — myr 🏁 (@filmsbyjtg) September 29, 2019

Thats a lot of empty seats pic.twitter.com/wUbsbdpPIl — Jimbo (@the_jimbo_fresh) September 29, 2019

#LACvsMIA RT @Wertz53: @[me] Philip Rivers family did not travel to the Dolphins/Chargers game apparently pic.twitter.com/k3KngdeKus — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 29, 2019

But it seems that the most comments on the lack of fans in the seats came from the Atlanta Falcons game. The Falcons lost at home to the visiting Tennessee Titans 24-10, and the fans seemed uninterested, regardless, as so many noticed how empty the seats were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Look at all the empty seats in the Falcon dome. Rise up and get out, if they ever was there in the first place. WhoDat pic.twitter.com/A5BIrI466h — Dennis Parker (@Denniswhodat) September 29, 2019

@AtlantaFalcons why do you think there are so many empty seats?? pic.twitter.com/unDwc1KmZg — Jim Hand (@jimhandrnbsnmba) September 29, 2019

This franchise is an embarrassment. And it’s absolutely not just the “expensive seats” that are empty. Arthur Blank has destroyed the gameday experience. pic.twitter.com/Wpy50kBLq6 — Josh Massey (@joshmassey1) September 29, 2019

Mid-2nd quarter today; also @ATLUTD tickets are crazy expensive…secondary market in the 100 level is rarely under $200 (w/ 3x as many home games) but mainly cuz United fans actually go to the game; these empty seats are season ticket holders who couldn’t sell before kick off pic.twitter.com/o78KoOiYZe — Steven Schumacher (@Shoey2100) September 29, 2019

Love seeing the TD, but can't ignore the empty seats. While fans are calling out the coaches and players call yourselves out as well. We need the home field advantage. Cant get that with an empty stadium. https://t.co/eQ5pIb44Sr — Eric (@I20Eric) September 29, 2019

Ummmmmm….did anyone let @AtlantaFalcons fans know there's a game today??? Awful lot of empty seats… pic.twitter.com/3VBx0HZNUR — Jae (@TheRealJennRice) September 29, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts lost 31 to 24 at home, but the size of the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium made fans worry for the team’s success on and off the field:

On the other hand, the New York Giants won their home game against the Washington Redskins, 24-3, but at least one fan saw some empty seats to lament:

The Giants starting quarterback today at MetLife Stadium for the first time will be someone other than Eli Manning. Welcome Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/3XZrec4iy2 — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) September 29, 2019

