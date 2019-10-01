Runner Killed by Lightning Strike Near End of 50K Race

A long-distance runner was struck by lightning and killed only a quarter mile from the finish line of a 50K race in Kansas on Saturday.

Thomas Stanley, 33, was competing in the FlatRock 50k race at Elk City State Park in Kansas when he was struck by the lightning bolt during a storm, TMZ reported.

Witnesses say that officials and bystanders quickly responded to the incident and tried to keep the runner alive, but to no avail.

Stanley’s wife, Ashley, said that thier six-year-old daughter was having a hard time understanding what happened.

Mrs. Thomas said that their daughter asked if daddy would still be with them if he never entered the race. After her mother said he would, the girl reportedly said, “I wish daddy didn’t do that race,” the girl replied.

“It’s been hard to hear from her,” Ashley said of their daughter.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family that has already raised close to $70,000.

