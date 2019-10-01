WATCH: Korean Golf Pro Handed 3-Year Suspension for Obscene Gesture

A Korean golf pro has been handed a three-year suspension after flipping off a fan over a noisy cell phone.

Ex-PGA player Kim Bi-o, the current money leader on the Korean Tour, snapped after a fan snapped a noisy cell phone photo on the 16th hole at the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open on Sunday, TMZ reported.

The Korean PGA Tour has suspended Bio Kim for 3 years after he flipped off a fan using their cell phone in his swing 😲 pic.twitter.com/hbfmLJeiVB — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) October 1, 2019

The fan took the photo as Kim tried to tee off. But just as he heard the camera click, the 29-year-old golfer whirled around and flipped off the fan.

The Korea Professional Golfers’ Association was not amused by the golfer’s reaction nor were they tolerant of his actions. They slapped Kim with a harsh penalty. “Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior,” officials said in a statement.

Kim was also hit with an $8,350 fine.

For his part, Kim got on his knees and apologized to the association and the fans for his act of anger.

Gotta be one of the wildest stories of the year: The Korean Tour money leader has been suspended for three years … for flipping off the crowd!https://t.co/S6eUpJzXkZ pic.twitter.com/htPXILKr6z — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) October 1, 2019

Kim’s punishment started immediately.

