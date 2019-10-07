Chinese Basketball Association Cancels Rockets Minor-League Exhibition in China

Communist China is making the NBA feel it wrath, after Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

According to Shams Charania, lead NBA writer for the Athletic, China has canceled a pair of exhibition games involving Houston’s G-League affiliates that were set to be played later this month.

Sources: In response to social media events over weekend, China (Chinese Basketball Association) has canceled NBA G League’s planned exhibition games between Rockets affiliate (Rio Grande Valley) and Dallas Mavericks affiliate (Texas) scheduled later this month in China. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2019

The CBA’s decision comes after Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted a message of support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. In a tweet he deleted soon after posting it, Morey wrote: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

Morey tried to walk back his comments in a series of follow-up tweets:

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.

“I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

Those words, however, did not soften the communist nation’s stance, as reports that the CBA was ending all business dealings with the Rockets began to percolate. While the Chinese have canceled the two G-League exhibition games involving the Rockets minor-league affiliates, two preseason games involving the Lakers and the Nets are still scheduled for later this week.

