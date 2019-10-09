Ex-North Carolina Governor Slams NBA for ‘Hypocrisy’ on China, ‘Bathroom Bill’

Former Gov. Pat McCrory (R) slammed the NBA for what he says is its gross display of hypocrisy, bending to China in recent days but openly punishing North Carolina over its transgender bathroom law in recent years.

The NBA opted to move its 2017 All-Star Weekend out of Charlotte over North Carolina’s HB2 bathroom law, which required individuals to use restrooms that corresponded with their biological gender as opposed to “gender identity.”

The NBA described the law as “discriminatory” and proclaimed that it stood in opposition to its “guiding principles of equality and mutual respect”:

NBA Statement Regarding Legislation Recently Signed Into Law In North Carolina pic.twitter.com/xwoOo9MyeR — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2016

McCrory, who was the state’s governor at the time, told the Charlotte Observer that the NBA’s initial response to China – a country with no shortage of human rights violations – demonstrates a stunning line of hypocrisy within the NBA.

“I see hypocrisy,” McCrory said. “They wanted to involve themselves with North Carolina commerce and an election, while not setting the same standard for China.”

“I called them out then, and it’s still true now,” he told the outlet, adding that the NBA’s opposition to the bathroom bill was likely not a principled stance in the first place.

“They were losing some sponsorships; they told me that flat-out on the phone,” McCrory told the Charlotte Observer.

“They got heavily involved with our community and elections while ignoring China,” McCrory continued.

“I told the commissioner they’ve got a lot of business in China,” the former governor added. “But they’ve got a lot of sponsors there, and that would cost them hundreds of millions.”

The NBA has been dealing with the fallout stemming from Rockets GM Daryl Morey, who tweeted support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement on Friday.

“Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,” he tweeted last week.