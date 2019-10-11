Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Posts Press Release to Combat ‘False Narratives’

Colin Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nailey, has release a statement to “set the record straight” about the “false narratives” regarding his client.

On Thursday, Nailey released a memo he titled, “Facts to Address The False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick.” The statement was issued on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers choosing undrafted rookie Devin Hodges instead of giving Kaepernick a tryout, Deadline reported.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again,” Nailey wrote in the missive.

Nailey added that even though Eric Reid filed the “same grievance” as Kaepernick — not to mention who also protested during the 2016 season and beyond — Reid is still playing while Kaepernick has been shut out of the league.

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest,” Nailey wrote.

The agent went on to complain that “not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout” despite their reaching out to them.

“I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin’s employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin. In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it,” Nailey said.

Nailey went on to post Kaepernick’s stats, which he claims makes the player a top prospect.

“In summary,” Nailey concluded, “it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.