Weak Six: Fans with Better Things to Do Leave Thousands of Empty Seats

Empty Seats
It is Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season and fans are still seeing plenty of empty seats in stadiums all around the country.

As the Denver Broncos welcomed the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, some saw too many empty seats:

Many scoffed at the size of the crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as the home team Dolphins lost in a 17-16 squeaker to the Washington Redskins:

Fans also wondered where everyone was at the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium when the Bengal came to town (and lost 23-17):

Finally, as seems to be the case every week, there were some wondering why the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t get enough fans at LA Memorial Coliseum. Worse, the 49ers played the L.A. Rams and still the local teams couldn’t fill the stadium:

