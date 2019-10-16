WATCH: Ted Cruz on LeBron-China: ‘Kissing Up to Tyrants and Murderers Is a Bad Look’

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused LeBron James of “kissing up to tyrants and murderers,” after the NBA star cited the “negative” side-effects of free speech in an interview with reporters Monday night.

James created a storm of controversy on Monday night when he said Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey “wasn’t educated” on the China-Hong Kong issue before he sent his message of support to pro-democracy demonstrators.

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

In response, the Texan and former presidential candidate told TMZ Sports that it appears James is “more interested in money and making bucks” than fighting for human rights.

“I don’t have a problem with [athletes speaking out on politics]. What I have a problem with is when they don’t know what they’re talking about and they end up defending tyrants.”

‘I would encourage LeBron to learn a little bit about the people of Tibet, learn a little bit about Falun Gong the religious persecution and the torture and the horrific human rights abuses that occur in China.

‘Now, that doesn’t mean we should never do business with China,’ Cruz says … ‘but we don’t need to adopt their values. We don’t need to embrace censorship and propaganda, and sadly that’s what the Chinese government wants the NBA to do.’ When asked if he had advice for LeBron, Cruz said he’d tell LeBron what he’d tell any U.S. citizen.

‘If you want to engage on an issue, actually engage on the substance and know what you’re talking about and defend basic principles — freedom is good, democracy is good, human rights are good. And, those principles are eternal and you shouldn’t be willing to sell out freedom because you want to make a few bucks on sneaker sales.’

James continues to deal with the fallout from his comments on Monday. On Tuesday, the Lakers forward said he’s “not a politician,” and will not be discussing the NBA-China rift again.

