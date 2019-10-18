Dennis Rodman Charged with Battery After Allegedly Slapping a Man

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was charged with battery after a Florida bar patron alleged that the former player slapped him during the man’s birthday gathering.

Police charged Rodman after 30-year-old Jeff Soulouque alleged that Rodman slapped him at the Buddha Sky Bar in Delray Beach, Florida, TMZ reported.

Soulouque claimed that Rodman was immediately apologetic and offered to take the man to dinner the following night in an effort to smooth hard feelings.

Though, the man told police that the slap was no small thing and that he ended up with a left corneal abrasion from the attack.

Police reported that another bar patron, a man named Davie Lee Roth (no, not the rocker), corroborated the assault.

“Roth stated he was about twenty feet away and he saw Rodman turn around and open hand smack Soulouque two times,” a police report states.

Rodman’s attorney appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery.

The charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.