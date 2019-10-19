A former high school math teacher and basketball coach is accused of carrying out an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Megan Parris, a 28-year-old who taught at New Smyrna Beach High School, turned herself in on Thursday after a judge signed a warrant for her arrest at the end of a seven-month investigation into her affairs, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police began their investigation in March after a student tipped off school authorities of the teacher’s alleged misconduct with one of her students.

Administrators placed Parris on administrative leave following the complaint, and she has not returned to the classroom since.

When authorities questioned the alleged 16-year-old victim, he said Parris drove him to her home, where they kissed. The arrest report also mentioned that Parris allegedly drove him to school multiple times and later they had sex twice in her car, Spectrum News 13 reported.

The two often reportedly communicated via Instagram and text messages.

Deputies said over the course of their investigation that there was probable cause to believe Parris had sex with the teen off-campus.

Parris was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond.

This is not the first time New Smyrna High School has had to deal with a teacher acting inappropriately with a student.

In 2018, New Smyrna Middle School teacher Stephanie Peterson, 27, got sentenced to three years behind bars for carrying out a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.