WATCH: Miami Rookie Wilkins Ejected for Throwing Punch

Christian Wilkins
AP Photo/Ron Schwane
AP

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been ejected for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tackle Cody Ford on the second snap from scrimmage.

Wilkins was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing the punch away from the play and after Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an incompletion.

Watch:

The Dolphins are winless, and their defense was already minus starting cornerback Xavien Howard, who missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury.

