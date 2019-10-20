Weak Seven: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Several NFL Stadiums

With Week Seven nearly in the history books, we’re reminded that the days when the NFL could seemingly fill every stadium without much effort, are also in the past.

The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed the Jacksonville Jaguars to Cincy’s Paul Brown Stadium, but lost to the visitors 27-17. However, fans seemed less interested in attending than many had hoped:

"You're just going to have to trust us, there is a TON of 'economic development' happening in those empty seats."

– Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce https://t.co/GkxuenORU2 — Jeff Capell (@JeffCapell) October 20, 2019

Here is the crowd at kickoff in Cincinnati… #Bengals pic.twitter.com/27uwfY2BdR — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 20, 2019

The Chicago Bears had no excuses weather wise because the air was warm, and the sun was shining brightly over Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sunday. But the Bears still had a hard time filling seats:

Gotta be depressing playing in front of this many empty seats 7 mins before game time @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/CGBok1rxWe — Drunk Liberal Feminist (@THump) October 20, 2019

Kickoff. Empty. Depressing tbh pic.twitter.com/9w2TXChtS0 — Drunk Liberal Feminist (@THump) October 20, 2019

At press time, the Tennessee Titans were still playing but seemed to have had a bit of trouble filling seats at Nissan Stadium when the Los Angeles Chargers came to town:

Mariota fan seats are empty… https://t.co/f35Y5phR1V — Holding Back Tears (@TitanUp_08) October 20, 2019

Kinda sad to see all those empty seats in Nashville. Went to game there as a fan a few years back and enjoyed it … full house, really good atmosphere. Guess they’re not buying into the Tannehill Era. — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) October 20, 2019

Lots of empty seats in Nashville, it's the only way they'll learn. And even then… — Eddyc85 (@Eddyc85) October 20, 2019

The San Francisco 49ers shut out the Washington Redskins at FedExField in a 9-0 final, but fans had other engagements, it seems:

$6 Upper deck seats are empty, but there may be hope on the way

Jesus died for our sins and rose again from the dead day 3 🌍get saved now #SFvsWAS pic.twitter.com/3qtA7AdA1O — Christian Love (@Christi78319246) October 20, 2019

#SFvsWAS RT @ArmyVet04: @[me] 49’ers vs Redskins I guess the fair weather fans didn’t come out.. start of the 4th qtr pic.twitter.com/hAmKaoSjOP — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 20, 2019

Game was 2:36, which is the fastest I can remember. All those running plays. Also, gamebook says 61,459. I'll say 35,439. — Rick Snider (@Snide_Remarks) October 20, 2019

At least one New York Giants fan felt MetLife Stadium was not filled enough when the Arizona Cardinals came to town to beat the New Yorkers 27-21:

Tons of empty seats in a three-point game in the fourth quarter… #AZvsNYG pic.twitter.com/xEzz3FHe8g — Wager Street (@WagerStreet) October 20, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts may have beaten visiting Houston Texans 30-23, but they took a drubbing from fans wondering where everyone was:

#HOUvsIND RT @onanyesfbb: Indy fans fed up with matchup between AFC South leaders Texans and Colts @[me] pic.twitter.com/IK3t7dHoUS — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 20, 2019

I like to tweet out the official tickets distributed number @LucasOilStadium each game. Heard the number and forgot already! As @DaveFurst pointed out, lot of empty seats for a big division rival game. pic.twitter.com/YzPUYFmGKx — Producer Kyle (@ProducerKyle) October 20, 2019

One Los Angeles Rams fan was a bit fed up with reports of the empty seats at L.A. Coliseum, but even more upset that the empty seats at other stadiums seem to get less negative press:

75k football fans at the @lacoliseum = BAD NFL Town, National story for not supporting football. Empty Seats in a normal sized stadium=nobody says shit. Hypocrisy at its finest pic.twitter.com/X50v9E1WkB — #LAClippers #LARams (no need to show record) (@massai_walker) October 20, 2019

At least that L.A. fan was likely happy that his team trounced the Atlanta Falcons 37 to 10 on Sunday.

Speaking of the Rams-Falcons game, Sunday’s lopsided bout had to rank as the winner for fan complaints about empty seats for Week Seven. Many, many fans took to Twitter to slam the Falcons for an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

10 minutes before kickoff for Falcons-Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/OWOKrb12lc — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) October 20, 2019

Gladiators hockey season well underway RT @jamfan40: Fans are #fedup in Atlanta @[me] pic.twitter.com/LotQXEpI4n — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 20, 2019

The Falcons should start giving tickets away at this point. It’s so dead in here, empty seats galore. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/eyXiAA7Vxd — whitnasty (@Whit_NotHouston) October 20, 2019

Taken with 9 min left in 2nd. A lot of empty seats just saying ‍♂️ don’t wanna hear anyone talking about Rams fans and the cold pic.twitter.com/pIoqPbXaXQ — Max Holt (@max_holt14) October 20, 2019

Mid first quarter in Atlanta. Empty seats from here to Augusta. pic.twitter.com/F6dh4OP521 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 20, 2019

The city of Atlanta should be ashamed of themselves… how many empty seats? #RiseUp ?? Ha, pathetic. pic.twitter.com/gYMAJpshzj — Zion ate my Hamster (@NolaUkFan) October 20, 2019

Don’t let the fact that Falcons scored a field goal distract you from the fact that barely anyone was there to see it. Red seat color doesn’t fool anyone. #emptyseats pic.twitter.com/8A3RuZc0wP — JuBeaux (@JudyBoggan) October 20, 2019

Fans arent here. Home seats half empty pic.twitter.com/8Q4V4kJSWm — DAK (@DAK55110972) October 20, 2019

