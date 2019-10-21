Donald Trump Jr. on Record-Breaking Transgender Cyclist: ‘You Can Never Be Woke Enough’

The sports world reacted on Monday to news that transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon, a biological male, had smashed even more women’s cycling records.

One of the most powerful reactions came, not from the sports world, but from none other than Donald Trump Jr. Who took to Twitter to point out how unfair it is to allow biological males to compete against biological women.

You can never be woke enough! Sorry to all female athletes who spent their lives mastering their games. Transgender Cyclist Who Set Women's World Record Wouldn't Have Qualified For Men's Championship https://t.co/r6YMS5IYkG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2019

As Breitbart Sports reported on Monday, “McKinnon, 37, not only set the record in the 35-39 category but also won the 200m gold medal at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships on Sunday. Canadian McKinnon beat out American Dawn Orwick, and Denmark’s Kirsten Herup Sovang, who took silver and bronze behind McKinnon.

“Dr. Rachel McKinnon, who was born a man, also won the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles in 2018, among other events.”

However, unlike in many previous incidents, the naturally born female competitors who were defeated by McKinnon did not remain silent.

“It was an unfair race, and I accepted that when I pinned on the number, and I tried to do my best to overcome the unfairness,” racer Wagner-Assali said of McKinnon’s dominance over natural-born female racers.

“I do feel that hard-fought freedoms for women’s sport are being eroded. If we continue to let this happen, there will be men’s sports and co-ed sports, but there won’t be any women’s sports,” Wagner-Assali added.

McKinnon, however, denies that he is dominating the women’s sport.

“I haven’t won any Olympic medals. I haven’t won any elite world championships.”

