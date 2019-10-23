Sig Sauer P320 XFive Legion: Take Your Skills to the Next Level

We recently got our hands on a Sig Sauger P320 XFive Legion 9mm and the one word that sums up our initial shooting experience with the pistol is, “Wow!”

The XFive is the latest 9mm pistol on the Sig 320 platform and it is unlike any of the others, in that it is not designed with concealed carry or military audience in mind. Rather, it is designed to be a precision tool for shooters. To that end, Sig Sauer worked to shift weight from one part of the pistol to another, to provide a trigger that’s smooth and predictable, and to outfit the gun with a front sight that is easy to find and, therefore, lends itself to quick target acquisition.

The grip on the XFive is Tungsten-infused, for additional weight in the hand. This is coupled with cut-outs in the slide–for weight reduction in that part of gun–together with solid steel guide rod and heavy duty spring. The result? A tremendous reduction in felt recoil and muzzle flip reduced by “up to 50 percent.”

The XFive is a designed with competition shooters in mind, but is also a fine choice for anyone who is honed in on precision during their time at the range.

This is a pistol that allows a fair shot, like myself, to shoot at much higher level right out of the box.

