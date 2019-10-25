The Washington Nationals have tapped local celebrity chef José Andrés, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, to throw out the first pitch during Game 5 of the World Series while Trump is in attendance.

Chef Andrés is well known throughout the D.C. area. With his World Central Kitchen, Andrés most recently donated tens of thousands of meals to victims of hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

He acknowledged the impending event on social media, saying that he is “humbled by the invitation” to throw the first pitch. Andrés added that he hoped the Nationals sweep the series and preclude the need for a Game 5: “I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions.”

I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions…🙏😘😘👨‍🍳⚾️🏆 https://t.co/V6EvP9L7Lr — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 25, 2019

But the D.C. restaurant owner is also a frequent Trump detractor.

In August, Andrés went on the attack against SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross merely because he supports President Trump. He has often tweeted out taunts at the president about immigration issues. He famously canceled a deal with Trump’s D.C. hotel over a disagreement with the president’s stance on immigration. And he has even railed against the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Andrés does have his supporters. Trump-hating writer Gabe Hiatt was pleased to tell readers of Eater magazine that the choice of Andrés to throw out the ceremonial pitch was ideal because it may “steal attention from the president,” who is set to attend the game.

