Warriors’ Steph Curry, Callaway Golf Announce Partnership

Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry and golf equipment giant Callaway, have announced they are joining forces to encourage young people to take up the game.

“Together, they have committed to partnering on various initiatives Curry will undertake with a strong focus on expanding the game by making it more accessible to underserved and underrepresented youth,” a Callaway press release says, according to Golf magazine.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to work with Callaway Golf,” the NBA star added in the release. “Their ability to think outside the box on how we can collectively grow the game of golf is second to none.”

Curry has a life-long love of golf and has been engaged in an informal relationship with Callaway for several years, already.

“We’ve found an incredibly likeminded partner in Stephen,” Chip Brewer, the president and CEO of Callaway Golf, said in the press release. “His love of golf is something we at Callaway immediately connected with. And over time we realized we shared much more than that: a vision to create opportunities for access to the sport for people that might not have it. With our support, Stephen is uniquely positioned to create meaningful experiences in golf.”

Curry also made news recently for refusing to side with pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong. On October 9, Curry, who has a long history of speaking out against human rights issues in the U.S., refused to talk about the abuses in China feigning a lack of knowledge on the issues.

Curry later praised the NBA for its handling of the situation with the communist country, saying that the league did the right thing for its business relationships with the Chinese.

