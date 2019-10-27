Weak Eight: Empty Seats Abound for Most NFL Teams

Empty Seats
It is Week 8 for the NFL’s 100th season, but some teams just can’t seem to get fans onboard for the big centennial year as many stadiums still have too many empty seats.

To start the ball wobbling, the NFL may be excited about expanding the football franchise to the UK, but some commented on how empty London’s Wembley Stadium was when the L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals jetted in to play:

When the Jacksonville Jaguars trounced the New York Jets at the Jaguars’s TIAA Bank Field, many supporters were discouraged by the number of empty seats:

Also, when the team’s mascot performed a zip-lining stunt, it looked like the event only succeeded in showing just how many empty seats there really were:

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans may have pulled one over on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 27-23 final at Nissan Stadium, but fans were wondering where everyone went:

The Indianapolis Colts were happy to pull a squeaker of a win 15-13 over the Denver Broncos, but many commented on the number of empty seats at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Finally, for a second weekend in a row, the Atlanta Falcons’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium took a serious beating on social media for empty seats. The Seattle Seahawks pulled a “W” over the home team Falcons 27-20, but fans sure didn’t seem very interested to attend the game in Atlanta:

