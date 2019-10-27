Weak Eight: Empty Seats Abound for Most NFL Teams

It is Week 8 for the NFL’s 100th season, but some teams just can’t seem to get fans onboard for the big centennial year as many stadiums still have too many empty seats.

To start the ball wobbling, the NFL may be excited about expanding the football franchise to the UK, but some commented on how empty London’s Wembley Stadium was when the L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals jetted in to play:

A ton of empty seats at the NFL London game. Not a good image. pic.twitter.com/QagOHT998t — Ian Steven (@deevo82) October 27, 2019

When the Jacksonville Jaguars trounced the New York Jets at the Jaguars’s TIAA Bank Field, many supporters were discouraged by the number of empty seats:

The #Jaguars are playing Ghostbusters over a Sam Darnold blooper reel. 👻 pic.twitter.com/GSxZopCWVF — Cold Taek Chris (@mistochristopho) October 27, 2019

Also, when the team’s mascot performed a zip-lining stunt, it looked like the event only succeeded in showing just how many empty seats there really were:

Yoooo.. the Jaguars mascot really came in dresses as a ghost against Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/C5Vdvq21oy — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 27, 2019

The Jags having a little fun with it the Darnold narrative this week and oh yeah Halloween. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/Ee4pOdCwto — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans may have pulled one over on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 27-23 final at Nissan Stadium, but fans were wondering where everyone went:

The Indianapolis Colts were happy to pull a squeaker of a win 15-13 over the Denver Broncos, but many commented on the number of empty seats at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Lots of empty seats today pic.twitter.com/oplNDWDU8R — Nate Dunlevy (@NateDunlevy) October 27, 2019

Finally, for a second weekend in a row, the Atlanta Falcons’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium took a serious beating on social media for empty seats. The Seattle Seahawks pulled a “W” over the home team Falcons 27-20, but fans sure didn’t seem very interested to attend the game in Atlanta:

It was better, and then it was Schaub Time ⁦@EmptySeatsPics⁩ pic.twitter.com/cpk6smdMqY — Phil West ⚽️ (@philwest) October 27, 2019

10 minutes before kickoff between the Falcons and Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/t7s47RTRFp — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) October 27, 2019

Lots of empty seats here! Where are the falcon fans? 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Ya95xdkYu — Mz. Jones (@MzUJones) October 27, 2019

A bunch of @AtlantaFalcons fans came dressed for #Halloween as empty seats. pic.twitter.com/zWMcMV9iEK — Kyle Caldwell (@bigkga) October 27, 2019

One Seahawks player…. “There are like 4 people here….. pic.twitter.com/8oaikJ8MlO — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 27, 2019

