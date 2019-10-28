Leftist Pundits Erupt After Trump Gets Booed at World Series

Liberals on Twitter went wild with delight after Nats fans booed President Donald Trump at Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

With the Nationals playing the World Series for the first time in the team’s history, it was a natural that the president of the United States had to attend a hometown, World Series game.

Sadly, liberals are so filled with hate, they couldn’t let an opportunity to attack the president pass without hooting. But rowdy fans at Nationals Park were not alone. Leftists on Twitter also indulged themselves.

The list of those releasing Twitter venom is long.

Trump was booed by a stadium full of baseball fans at Sunday night’s World Series game in D.C. pic.twitter.com/6KIZRV0Odj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 28, 2019

It’s Trump’s own fault that he was booed at the Nats game https://t.co/QCM2BRB9oy — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) October 28, 2019

Back off, haters! Yes, Trump was booed at the World Series but only because Crooked Hillary filled the stadium with the 3 million paid illegal immigrants that registered & voted against him 2016. And the poor guy just realized that Matt Gaetz isn't Barron. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 28, 2019

I thought a lot of people were exaggerating when they were tweeting about major media pundits defending Trump from being booed but actually…it's so much worse. Joe and Mika. Nate Silver. — Hades N. MORBID (@moorehn) October 28, 2019

Presidential Priority, Trump Era: 5 – Kill Baghdadi 4 – Stage fake Situation Room photo op to look like Obama 3 – Send teaser on Twitter hours before 2 – Play golf while killing takes place 1 – Warn Putin beforehand & thank Putin after (twice)#TrumpBooed #LockHimUp — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 28, 2019

This dumb artificial reality and all its dumb spectacles are so, so unbelievably exhausting. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 28, 2019

A mixed crowd was booing him. It wasn’t protesters crashing one of his hate rallies or official appearances, & it wasn’t Twitter. What we heard last night was what the majority Americans feel & that should be acknowledged, not criticized #TrumpBooed #ImpeachmentTaskForce https://t.co/jXaDsCWkDD — Tara Dublin Rockstober (@taradublinrocks) October 28, 2019

The real problem is that Trump isn’t being booed every waking moment of his life until his last tendril of sanity snaps like that guy in the Edgar Allen Poe story. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) October 28, 2019

Theory: How angry someone is about Trump getting booed is directly proportional to their secret fear that they themselves probably deserve a robust booing. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) October 28, 2019

Twitter’s top focus isn’t #Baghdadi killing or #CaliforniaFires, but #TrumpBooed by @Nationals fans. Re-upping my tweet after WH announced he was going. In a free society, an unpopular @potus will hear boos. Trump was only surprised bc/ his aides lacked the courage to warn him. https://t.co/qUWZOhr4Gy — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) October 28, 2019

The whole World Series stadium booed Trump. This is why he doesn’t make public appearances outside his walled garden cult rallies. It’s time for every MAGAt out there to come down back to earth, turn off Fox News and realize they’re not living in the reality. #TrumpBooed pic.twitter.com/vCKuyME11W — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) October 28, 2019

