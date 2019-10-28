Leftist Pundits Erupt After Trump Gets Booed at World Series

Liberals on Twitter went wild with delight after Nats fans booed President Donald Trump at Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

With the Nationals playing the World Series for the first time in the team’s history, it was a natural that the president of the United States had to attend a hometown, World Series game.

Sadly, liberals are so filled with hate, they couldn’t let an opportunity to attack the president pass without hooting. But rowdy fans at Nationals Park were not alone. Leftists on Twitter also indulged themselves.

The list of those releasing Twitter venom is long.

