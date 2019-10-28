MLB Indefinitely Bans Models Who Flashed Gerrit Cole During Game 5

A pair of Instagram models who pulled their shirts up and flashed Astros pitcher Gerritt Cole during Game 5 of the World Series, claim they have been banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball.

The moment occurred in the bottom of the 7th inning when, as Cole was preparing to pitch, two women can be seen lifting up their shirts and exposing themselves. “Outkick the Coverage’s” Clay Travis shared a video of the incident.

If the two women were hoping to distract Cole, they failed. The Astros right-hander only briefly took notice before continuing to pitch a masterpiece and winning the game.

The models, Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, have over 4 million combined Instagram followers. The pair were removed by security and taken to police headquarters, according to fellow model and accomplice Kayla Lauren.

On Monday, Rose posted a letter from MLB, allegedly informing her that she had been banned indefinitely from future MLB events:

“On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote your business,” the letter reportedly from MLB’s VP of security and ballpark operations read.

“You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

The women reportedly decided to flash Cole to promote their publication, ShagMag.

Game 6 of the World Series will take place in Houston on Tuesday.

