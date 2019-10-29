President Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to attend a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The scheduled trip was first revealed by New York Times reporter Ani Karni and confirmed to Breitbart News by a source familiar with the president’s schedule. The White House has not publicly disclosed the president’s plans.

Fighter Nate Diaz faces Jorge Masvidal in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 fight in The Octagon in the welterweight category, and British fighter Darren Till will debut against former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum.

A source familiar with Trump’s plans said the president made plans to attend the fight when fighter Colby Covington was expected to be in the November fight.

Covington is a vocal Trump fan, which earned support from the president.

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

But the agreement for Covington to fight in the Madison Square Garden November event fell through as he attacked the UFC for ” bully tactics” and “slave labor negotiations.” Although Covington was ultimately moved to a December fight in Las Vegas, Trump is reportedly still planning to attend the fight in Madison Square Garden.

Trump was booed at a stadium full of lobbyists and political consultants last Saturday, as he attended game five of the World Series in Washington, DC. The president might get a better reception from MMA fans, even though the event is in New York City.

Trump is expected to spend Saturday night at his home in New York City after the fight.