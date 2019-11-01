HS Football Players Accused of Violating Players with Sticks in Hazing Incident

A group of high school football players in Michigan, have been accused of using sticks to violate new players in a hazing incident, a report says.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said his department is set to interview all 31 players of the De La Salle Collegiate Catholic High School team after the attacks were reported, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“What we’ve learned from the report today is that there was an incident that happened that could be very disturbing,” Dwyer added. “It’s premature to make any comment one way or another.”

Witnesses say that players used a broomstick to violate the new players sexually.

De La Salle President, John Knight, told parents in an email that the school’s team will forfeit a playoff game scheduled for Friday and immediately end the season.

“We have recently discovered a series of hazing incidents conducted by several players on our varsity team,” Knight said in the email. “And many players on the team appear to have been aware of such hazing but failed to report it.”

Knight added that an internal investigation revealed a larger problem.

“Upon an initial investigation by school administration, it appears that the hazing has deeper roots and is more pervasive than originally thought,” Knight’s email wrote.

The school also canceled class on Friday after an anonymous threat was called int the school. But officials insisted that the threat was not made in connection to the hazing scandal.

