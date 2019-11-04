Leftists Vow to Cancel Nats’ Kurt Suzuki for Donning MAGA Hat: He ‘Should Be Banned from Baseball’

Baseball player Kurt Suzuki wears a "Make America Great Again" hat as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, to the White House on November 4, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP …
Leftists on social media blew a collective fuse after Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat during the White House’s welcoming ceremony for the World Series champions.

Suzuki, prior to speaking at the ceremony, put on a MAGA hat, prompting an embrace from President Donald Trump:

The catcher’s display of support for the president drew anger and feelings of betrayal from leftists on Twitter, some of whom suggested that he be canceled out or “banned from baseball” altogether.

“Putting on a ‘MAGA’ hat is a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence,” the leftist blog Palmer Report tweeted. “Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball. If you don’t like this tweet, fuck you”:

“Pathetic,” former CNN host Soledad O’Brien wrote:

“What’s the difference between Kurt Suzuki and everyone else in the world? He willingly got b**t f****d by Donald Trump,” one user wrote.

“Shame on the @Nationals for appearing at the WH and normalizing this shitshow of presidency. Shame on Kurt Suzuki and Ryan Zimmerman, both of who have shown their true colors,” another wrote. “Disgusting. Kudos to all of the Nats players who refused to attend.”

“Kurt Suzuki I feel sick and sad,” one individual remarked. “As a longtime A’s fan, I proudly wore your hat. Never again! I rooted for the #Nationals in hopes you would get a ring. My mistake. MAGA pres is criminal- that’s how you’ll be remembered: #unmasked. Doolittle is a man of character.”

Suzuki was not the only Nationals player to show support for the president. Ryan Zimmerman thanked Trump for “continuing to make America the greatest country in the world,” triggering leftists in droves:

“And the #ryanzimmerman Triggering topped 9.1 on the Prog Resistance Richter scale,” conservative author and commentator Michelle Malkin remarked:

