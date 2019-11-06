Alabama SGA Warns Groups Against ‘Disruptive’ Protest of Trump During LSU Game

The Alabama Student Government Association (SGA), has issued a strong warning against activist groups looking to disrupt President Trump’s planned visit to the LSU game this weekend: Engage in disruptive protest, and lose your reserved seating.

Jason Rothfarb, vice president of Student Affairs, included that warning to groups in a letter which also announced stepped-up security in preparation for Trump’s arrival at Bryant-Denney Stadium.

“Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season,” Rothfarb wrote.

According to Al.com:

Almost 60 student groups – mostly Greek organizations – have reserved seat blocks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Everyone attending the game is urged to arrive early due to additional security measures in place. Rothfarb told students groups that all members of the organizations should be in the stadium no later than 12:30 p.m. ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Alabama SGA did not respond to Al.com’s request for comment on the story.

President Trump hosted the World Series Champion Washington Nationals at the White House last week. The president also attended Game 5 of the World Series, and UFC 244 last weekend.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn