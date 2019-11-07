Baker Mayfield on Shaving Handlebar Mustache: ‘I Didn’t Deserve It’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not lost his starting job due to his struggles on the field.

However, his poor play has cost him his handlebar mustache.

Mayfield showed up to Empower Field in Denver with a full bear beard:

However, given that he was undefeated while rocking the handlebar mustache, Mayfield decided to go back to that:

Sadly though, for Mayfield and Browns fans, the handlebar mustache did not produce victory. After Cleveland’s 24-19 loss to the Broncos, Mayfield decided he did not “deserve” the handlebars, and shaved them off.

Baker shaved handlebar mustache because he “didn’t deserve it” pic.twitter.com/G4z4sYU5qb — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 6, 2019

Incredibly, though Mayfield had shaved twice in the same day producing two entirely different looks, his head coach Freddie Kitchens said he didn’t notice.

“I didn’t know he shaved the day of the game,” Kitchens said. “I don’t really look at faces that much in terms of facial hair.”

