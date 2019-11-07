The CZ P-09 Duty Model pistol is a standard-sized handgun that combines proven durability with remarkable accuracy and flawless function.

It should be noted up front the P-09 is the first CZ we have reviewed, and we do so after numerous people kept bringing the pistol, and CZ Firearms in general, up in conversation.

Again and again we heard about the P-09’s accuracy and simplicity in controls and design. When we got our hands on one these claims were quickly confirmed.

The P-09 is hammer-fired, so it is Double Action/Single Action in operation. It is extremely accurate and its controls consist of a slide forward lever and a decocker. The pistol brings a whopping 19+1 rounds of 9mm ammunition capacity to the table. Yes, 20 rounds in total. This makes the P-09 a great choice for any of you who have decided the seven to eight round capacity of popular pocket guns is not quit enough to provide peace of mind.

And the P-09 comes with factory fitted night sights.

Moreover, the P-09 eats whatever ammo you feed it. We shot hundreds of rounds through the P-09 and quickly saw it does runs smooth regardless of whether the magazine is loaded with full metal jacket, hollow point, +P, standard pressure, old and dirty, or a combination of all the above.

To be clear, the P-09 is a standard size, i.e., duty size, firearm. It is not compact in any sense of the word. But its size is just what the doctor ordered for some concealed carriers who like the peace of mind they get from being able to carry more rounds in a firearm with some degree of heft.

We carried out P-09 concealed in a CrossBreed IWB SuperTuck holster on some days and a CrossBreed OWB SnapSlide holster on others. The pistol holster combinations delivered all-day carry comfort.

