Weak Ten: NFL Stadiums Still Full of Empty Seats

If the NFL thought that its 100th season would be the big draw to fill seats in the stands this year, many teams are finding that is not the case as seats still remain woefully empty for many clubs across the fruited plains.

In Chicago, as the Bears welcomed the nearby Detroit Lions into the Bear’s Den for a loss 20-13, fans stayed home despite the nice, if not somewhat chilly Chicago weather:

Meanwhile, in Nashville, as the Tennessee Titans played to the home crowd against the Kansas City Chief beating the visitors in a close 35-32 game, fans had other plans for their Sunday:

Why did the Titans fans come dressed as empty seats and Chiefs fans? https://t.co/c4gkOIrwAs — Jonathan Louis May (@jmay11) November 10, 2019

The Jet’s MetLife Stadium saw a cold day, but a warm 34-27 win over local rivals the New York Giants. But some fans were left asking where everyone was:

Kinda alarming seeing empty seats at MetLife. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/d8HWRxvWeh — Will Chiarucci (@WChiarucci) November 10, 2019

Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium formed the backdrop of Cleveland’s close 19-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, but fans were still discouraged over the low turn out:

@Browns Nice to see the empty seats and all the blue for Buffalo. ☹️ὢ. #losers pic.twitter.com/LtDVTvUDpC — Craig Kohler (@Craigko26) November 10, 2019

Blue jerseys. And a lot of empty seats pic.twitter.com/0PzDGsWIsm — Eric (@ericzstacey) November 10, 2019

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their doors for the visiting Arizona Cardinals, they pulled out a 30-27 squeaker over the redbirds, but many noted the paltry attendance:

Kickoff at Ray Jay. Sunny skies and a cool 78 degrees. #GoBucs fans are fed up. @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/RSfBTYzFBg — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 10, 2019

Empty stadium, seats are red like Cards. Jesus has risen so get saved pic.twitter.com/bTAajwdxBS — Christian Love (@Christi78319246) November 10, 2019

View from the press box today as Bucs take a 7-6 lead early in the 2nd Qtr. Jameis already has a bad pick on 1st drive butbthe defense holding Cards to a FG. RoJo is the star for Bucs with tough TD Run and 2 great screen passes. pic.twitter.com/HFfRzj3d0I — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) November 10, 2019

Finally, the winner of the weekend’s “where are they now” award goes to the Cincinnati Bengals whose fans decided to take it easy elsewhere this Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens came to town to deliver a crushing 49-13 beat down to The Bungles:

Caption: "First Bengals home game I've ever attended and they're down 10-49 after three quarters. WHO DEY!?" (https://t.co/qNkxEqLrWB) pic.twitter.com/PrqlTIBBWh — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 10, 2019

Putting in a Bengals shift today for ⁦@ENQSports⁩. Beautiful day to watch Baltimore go up 7-0 inside of three minutes. pic.twitter.com/0ymSdT9PPf — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) November 10, 2019

Today’s banner, with the “crowd” seen 30 minutes before kickoff. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/L23yRgZsJa — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 10, 2019

Lol. So many empty seats with 20 mins til the game pic.twitter.com/aReMfNefY6 — Evan Thomas (@Ohioravensfan08) November 10, 2019

Props to the 15k who jointly decided to dress like empty seats. https://t.co/M8V3Hcn4E3 — (((Jay Shifman))) (@JBShifman) November 10, 2019

Juuuuuust a few empty seats at #PaulBrownStadium this afternoon….#Bengals — Bears Suckage Complainer (@tonyz_34) November 10, 2019

