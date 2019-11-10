Weak Ten: NFL Stadiums Still Full of Empty Seats

Empty Seats
If the NFL thought that its 100th season would be the big draw to fill seats in the stands this year, many teams are finding that is not the case as seats still remain woefully empty for many clubs across the fruited plains.

In Chicago, as the Bears welcomed the nearby Detroit Lions into the Bear’s Den for a loss 20-13, fans stayed home despite the nice, if not somewhat chilly Chicago weather:

Meanwhile, in Nashville, as the Tennessee Titans played to the home crowd against the Kansas City Chief beating the visitors in a close 35-32 game, fans had other plans for their Sunday:

The Jet’s MetLife Stadium saw a cold day, but a warm 34-27 win over local rivals the New York Giants. But some fans were left asking where everyone was:

Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium formed the backdrop of Cleveland’s close 19-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, but fans were still discouraged over the low turn out:

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their doors for the visiting Arizona Cardinals, they pulled out a 30-27 squeaker over the redbirds, but many noted the paltry attendance:

Finally, the winner of the weekend’s “where are they now” award goes to the Cincinnati Bengals whose fans decided to take it easy elsewhere this Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens came to town to deliver a crushing 49-13 beat down to The Bungles:

