Colin Kaepernick to Work Out for NFL Teams on Saturday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, that former 49er and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick will conduct a workout session for all 32 teams in Atlanta on Saturday.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

The NFL arranged this workout opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, and teams will have the opportunity to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career. His agents have said he wants to return to the NFL, and the league hopes this provides that chance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

Kaepernick, who began protesting in the preseason of the 2016 season by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem, has not played in the NFL since he walked out of his deal with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.

The protests he began, however, not only continued but grew in his absence. During the 2017 season, nearly all NFL teams – coaches and executives included – participated in some form of protest during the national anthem.

The protest movement tapered off during the 2018 season, after the NFL agreed to fund social justice initiatives through the then-recently formed Players Coalition.

In October of 2017, Kaepernick and fellow protester Eric Reid, filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. In February of 2019, the NFL settled the grievance with Kaepernick and Reid. However, despite that resolution, only Reid has re-joined the league. Kaepernick would be eligible to play immediately if a team were interested.

