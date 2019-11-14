WATCH: O.J. Simpson to Kaepernick: Beware of Your Friends

O.J. Simpson sees potential problems with Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL, in particular, Simpson believes Kaepernick’s friends could be his undoing.

Though Simpson didn’t specifically say which friends could hurt Kaepernick’s chances of getting back in the league, he was adamant that sometimes people can say things that aren’t “in his best interests.”

“I’m a guy that’s been through just about everything,” Simpson said. “And the one thing I’ve learned is that sometimes your friends, and I don’t doubt these are your friends, but sometimes they can say and do things that aren’t in your best interests.

“You’re an intelligent guy, maybe you should tell some of these friends that you can speak for yourself.”

Watch:

It’s possible that Simpson was referring to recent statements from fellow anthem protester Brandon Marshall. Who recently said that he believes the entire workout could be a sham. Many have questioned the NFL’s intentions in setting up the workout on Saturday, given that most NFL personnel people are traveling on that day and won’t be able to attend.

For his part, Kaepernick seems excited about the opportunity to work out for NFL teams.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

As Breitbart Sports reported yesterday, rap mogul and NFL social justice adviser Jay-Z had some “influence” in getting Kaepernick a workout.

