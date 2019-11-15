Details, Miscommunication Put Kaepernick Workout in Jeopardy

Colin Kaepernick
Reports about Saturday’s NFL workout for Colin Kaepernick seems to show that the event is already in jeopardy of collapse.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick’s representatives said that they were promised a list of the general managers, coaches, and team representatives who would be in attendance at the player’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

However, by Thursday, word emerged from league officials that no such list will be provided to the player and his team, ESPN reported.

The saga of Kaepernick’s workout has been convoluted since it became public knowledge on Tuesday.

After the workout was announced, it was learned that the NFL had planned the workout without the participation of the former San Francisco 49er or any of his representatives.

Regardless, Kaepernick initially expressed his excitement about the workout saying that he had been working for three years for the opportunity.

However, with the kerfuffle over the list of what teams are set to be on hand for the workout, it appears that Kaepernick’s representatives are beginning to get vexed over the deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has been following the sequence of events closely and it appears that the entire situation has been fraught with miscues from word go:

Worse, according to ESPN, even some of the teams are not quite sure what is going on or why the workout was even scheduled in the first place.

On Wednesday, it was reported that none of the league’s 32 teams had been told of the workout until it was made national news.

The lack of notice appears also to have given the teams little time to arrange for their representatives to attend Kaepernick’s workout. A few teams have said they intend to send someone to the workout, but there has been no word from many others.

Some reports note that the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Denver Broncos, the Washington Redskins, the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Arizona Cardinals have said that they intend to send someone to the event.

