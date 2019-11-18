Paradise High School’s football team in California is rising from the ashes after the deadly Camp Fire hit the area to score an 11-0 undefeated record.

Just a little over a year after the wildfire destroyed nearly everything in Paradise, the Paradise Bobcats defeated Live Oak High School 56-0 to keep their undefeated record and advance in the playoffs, KGO reported.

KTXL reported that last year, the Camp Fire forced the team to cancel its season and skip the playoffs.

After so many lost their homes in that fire, there were more people who showed up to that Friday football game than those who still reside in Paradise — a town that used to have a population of 30,000 people.

“All those kids are so resilient,” said Molly Holmes, whose grandson played in the football game.

Paradise High School is the fourth seed and will face off against the first seed, West Valley High School in Cottonwood, out on the road.

When the Camp Fire destroyed Northern California, Paradise was one of the towns hardest hit by the blaze, with entire structures being demolished by the flames. It was considered to be one of California’s deadliest wildfires in the history of the state.