Report: Trump Campaign Considering Buying a Super Bowl Ad

President Trump has made the attending of sporting events a centerpiece of his re-election efforts. Now, according to a new report, he’s ready to increase his profile on the broadcast of sporting events as well.

The Trump campaign will make a historic ad buy during this year’s Super Bowl, Sports Business Journal reports.

“The prospective deal for the Fox TV broadcast, which would be orchestrated by his 2020 re-election campaign, could cost in the neighborhood of $5.6 million for 30 seconds of airtime. That would likely exceed the cost of any other campaign ad he has purchased so far, though he reportedly paid seven figures for a World Series ad last month.”

President Trump's reelection campaign is negotiating to buy a Super Bowl ad. Source: "The president’s team has agreed on the broad terms for buying an ad…No contract is signed yet." SBJ Media is live. 🔒https://t.co/j3LH3pL2Xm🔒 pic.twitter.com/N5qKS7aqXL — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 19, 2019

The Trump campaign has not yet signed an official deal for the ad buy.

President Trump first increased his visibility at sporting events last month, when he attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. The president also treated the victorious Nats to a White House ceremony to celebrate their win after Game 7.

In addition, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a UFC fight when he traveled to Madison Square Garden for UFC 244. Trump also made the trip to Tuscaloosa earlier this month to see the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the LSU Tigers.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn