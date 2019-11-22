Yale Women’s Soccer Coach Leaves School After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Yale’s recently hired women’s soccer coach, Brendan Faherty, left his job this week after allegations of past misconduct at other schools came to light.

The school’s newspaper, the Yale Daily News, reported that Faherty was no longer an employee at the Ivy League school as of Wednesday. That’s after the paper highlighted a sexual misconduct accusation and another claim he had a consensual sexual relationship with a student when he worked for Stony Brook University.

Yale hired Faherty away from Stony Brook last year to replace a coach who resigned after being implicated in the far-reaching college admissions scandal. At the time of his hiring, Yale insisted that Faherty earned wide “respect and love” from his Stony Brook students and that his “core values align perfectly with those of [the] university and [athletics] department.”

But the school paper discovered that Faherty was accused of sexually harassing a female student in 2009, and that he had a consensual sexual relationship with another student at some unspecified point.

The paper discovered several female students who told them they felt that coach Faherty abused his position of authority and fostered a “culture of impropriety” at Stony Brook.

Faherty strongly denies the accusations.

“Mr. Faherty is deeply disappointed in the allegations from more than ten years ago that have been made in the Yale Daily News and the actions taken by Yale University in response to the report,” Faherty’s lawyers wrote. “He denies having engaged in any non-consensual relationships. He further denies having any inappropriate sexual interaction or contact of any kind. Based upon the report, he is no longer employed at Yale.”

The story was apparently enough for Yale to take action.

“On November 18, 2019, the Yale Daily News shared deeply troubling information with the university, none of which was made known to the university in the interview and vetting process,” Yale said in a statement released on Wednesday. “As of November 20, 2019, Mr. Faherty is no longer employed by the university.”

Some of the charges of misconduct also date back to when Faherty worked for the University of New Haven between 2003 and 2009. That school has also begun looking into the charges.

New Haven President Steven Kaplan told NBC News that the school has “hired an independent firm to investigate allegations of impropriety against a former employee who left the University in 2010.”

For his part, Faherty denies the allegations and said his is “deeply disappointed” to have been released by the school.

“Mr. Faherty is deeply disappointed in the allegations from more than ten years ago that have been made in the Yale Daily News and the actions taken by Yale University in response to the report,” his lawyers said in a statement. “He denies having engaged in any non-consensual relationships. He further denies having any inappropriate sexual interaction or contact of any kind. Based upon the report, he is no longer employed at Yale.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.