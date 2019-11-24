Report: Not a Single Team Has Called Colin Kaepernick Since Workout

Colin Kaepernick showcased his skills for NFL teams just over a week ago at a workout at a local Atlanta high school.

However, according to a report, he hasn’t received any interest from any NFL teams.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports:

In the week since Colin Kaepernick worked out for seven NFL teams at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, no teams have reached out to work him out, visit with him or sign him, per sources.https://t.co/IECNxlRs50 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

Kaepernick worked out for seven NFL teams at a local Atlanta high school, but the plan had been for him to audition in front of at least 25 teams at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility. However, after Kaepernick’s camp insisted on making the workout open to the media, out of concerns about transparency, the negotiations became imperiled. In addition, the two sides could not reach an agreement over an injury liability waiver.

After the league and Kaepernick’s reps were unable to reach a compromise on those issues, Kapernick suddenly declined to appear at the NFL organized workout and chose the high school instead. Only seven NFL teams traveled to the new site to watch the former 49er work out at the high school.

According to Schefter:

The fact that the NFL tried to spark interest in Kaepernick last week, and could not, and that his reps made sure that video of the workout was delivered to every team, are just the latest signs that the chances are bleak that a team will step forward and sign him. Some sources speculated that there had been teams interested in making a move with Kaepernick, and could in the weeks after his workout. But nothing has materialized, and nothing is expected to at this time. After completing his 40-minute workout on Nov. 16, Kaepernick said he’s ready for another opportunity and wants the league to ‘stop running” from him.

Kaepernick’s reps did send video of the workout to the 25 teams that were not in attendance, but that effort doesn’t seem to have prompted any offers either.

