Report: Wide Receiver at Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Gets NFL Audition, Still No Interest in Kaepernick

Well, it appears that someone from Colin Kaepernick’s highly-publicized workout two weeks ago will get an NFL tryout. However, the player getting a shot at joining an NFL club will not be Colin Kaepernick.

According to NFL reporter and talk show host Howard Balzer, wide receiver Jordan Veasy, got a workout with the Browns.

NFL tryout/visit report from Monday. Browns: CB Dee Delaney; DEs Terence Fede, Noah Spencer; DTs Walter Palmore, Caraun Reid; WR Jordan Veasy. So, one of Colin Kaepernick's receivers from his recent workout (Veasy) gets a tryout. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 26, 2019

Veasy is a former California Bear who amassed 63 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns during his two years at Berkeley. Veasy spent time on the practice squads of the Titans, Jags, Colts, and Bills, during his time in the NFL.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, sent video to the 25 teams that did not attend his workout at a local Atlanta high school earlier this month. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, despite those efforts, no team has expressed interest in Kaepernick.

It’s unclear whether Veasy will sign on with Cleveland.

