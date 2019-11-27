Steelers’ Devlin Hodges Under Fire for Tweets Supporting President Trump

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges got the good news that he will start in Sunday’s game, but the announcement also brought renewed attacks on his past support of President Trump.

In his weekly press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. MORE: https://t.co/FQ0EL46Pan pic.twitter.com/v0vXIApuEE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2019

Coach Mike Tomlin will favor Hodges for his second career start in the upcoming game between the Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. But rabid critics of the rookie quarterback quickly took the good news as yet another excuse to attack him for his past pro-Trump tweets that he deleted when critics started using them against him.

Steelers new QB deleted this quick too lol FEDS still gotcha thoe pic.twitter.com/g9pmJCw4sb — Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) November 26, 2019

So Devlin Hodges gets starter and Salutes Donald trump on twitter? Lmaoo what a clown he deserves to be on Steelers — Timberwhos? (@AfroWiggins) November 26, 2019

@DevlinHodges10 Sos now Trump is no longer part of your vocabulary? I didn't care about your politics but if seems you don't have the courage of your convictions. Afraid now of social media? Too bad! Thought you had more moxie.. Guess I was wrong. — Dan Kelley (@kelley_dan) November 26, 2019

First we had rapist ass Ben now we have Trump loving @DevlinHodges10 , I’m tired of pretending to support these trash ppl cause they the whole of my football team — Corporate Dom (@long_legliteskn) November 27, 2019

Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph are good friends so it’s no surprise they both are Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/X2eZDVccZU — ✭Main Stage Sanco✭ (@King_Yunn) November 27, 2019

Many liberal protesters also attacked Hodges for his enthusiasm for duck hunting.

But not everyone turned against Hodges. There were many supporters, too:

WHY?! Why is ⁦@DevlinHodges10⁩ not allowed to support ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ who actually works for all Americans while every liberal player could cheerlead for Obama strictly for being a black democrat!! Newsflash libs, Obama did nothing for youhttps://t.co/N7Ryz3a439 — Poncho the Mechanic (@CaptainsGhost23) November 27, 2019

@DevlinHodges10 You go Devlin! I didn’t think I would ever say this in my lifetime but I just became a Steelers fan because this guy has the nads to come out and support the prez! — Rnemo (@rnemo8484) November 27, 2019

It’s ridiculous that a guy who has defied the odds and earned a spot to be a STARTING NFL QUARTERBACK can’t even enjoy the news for an hour before people try to attack his character because of tweets that aren’t even out of pocket. Keep slinging them @DevlinHodges10 https://t.co/1JbyTi5HX6 — Suite Life of Zach (@zKellam__75) November 27, 2019

@DevlinHodges10 be who you are young man! Support who you like and trust to do the work for this country! To the mental midgets trolling you tell them to kiss your ass! America has your back,good luck this week an let’s bring this home!! — steelerfaninmisisipi (@Steelerfan1inms) November 27, 2019

@DevlinHodges10 we got your back buddy 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. — Rob Perez (@jrack777) November 27, 2019

Another example of liberal bullying. Your behavior is going to come back to haunt you. So you're going to just label him, without knowing him, because he supports Trump. I think you're the one who needs to do a self check. What you said, is Grade A bigotry — Robert John (@RobertJohn5691) November 27, 2019

