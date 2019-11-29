UFC’s Jake Matthews Signs Fight Contract in Blood

Just so you know, UFC fighter Jake Matthews is taking his upcoming fight very seriously. How seriously? So seriously that he signed his contract in blood.

On Thursday, it was learned that Matthews, an Australian, will be facing Emil Meek in New Zealand on February 23rd. What wasn’t yet apparent, was that Matthews intended for the bout to be a “war” made official in blood.

Matthews posted proof of his bloody determination on Instagram: “@emilvalhalla I signed this one in blood @ufc Auckland will be war! #ufc #mma #australia”.

Matthews has a pro record of 15-4, his most recent victory coming against Rostem Akman at UFC 243.

