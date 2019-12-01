Weak 13 Is Not Lucky for NFL Teams Trying to Fill Empty Seats

Some may try to turn the number 13 into a lucky number, but the empty seats at stadiums across the country defeats that attempt, at least for the NFL’s Week 13 games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a road trip to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field to smack the home team around 28-11, but fans seemed more interested in Christmas shopping, it appears:

Crystal clear here in the stands, too. Echoing off all the empty seats. pic.twitter.com/86NKFmUpTK — End baby jails now (@YouWreckMe) December 1, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts took a 31-17 drubbing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, but fans may have had other business:

One might have thought the home-team fans would pack the house at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz field for a grudge match against the Cleveland Browns — at least after the big fight that got so many players suspended last time — but even though the Steelers won 20-13, the fans were mysteriously absent:

All the yellow represents empty seats. Odd non turnout in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/ynCHmPyO3A — PatMcManamon (@PatMcManamon) December 1, 2019

Round 2 RT @Sykotyk: Pittsburgh Steelers v. Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. #CLEvsPIT pic.twitter.com/aQ2K5knUaN — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 1, 2019

Lots of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/V4nNVH29k7 — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) December 1, 2019

The New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium seemed awfully empty when the Green Bay Packers came to pound the New Yorkers 31-13 in a snowy bout on Sunday. But many noticed those empty seats, anyway:

With 15 minutes to kick, there’s a lot of people masquerading as empty seats pic.twitter.com/dLWKQNYkWc — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) December 1, 2019

By popular demand, the stands at kickoff. This place is not half full. pic.twitter.com/1zxA4tNLvS — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 1, 2019

A few minutes before kickoff and loads of empty gray seats at MetLife Stadium.

Plenty of Packers fans here. pic.twitter.com/oEo35i2I5W — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 1, 2019

#GOPACKGO great game. Lots of empty seats at Giants stadium. What a surprise. — EventNinja (@GirlTosa) December 1, 2019

Many fans complained that you could hear a pin drop in the empty Paul Brown Stadium as the home-team Cincinnati Bengals smashed the visiting New York Jets in a 22-6 final:

Surprised my boy today…in a sick and twisted ashes and coal kinda way. pic.twitter.com/q6p0Z0flcl — Timmy Hall (@TimHall971) December 1, 2019

Announced crowd of 39,804 for #NYJvsCIN, the smallest crowd in Paul Brown Stadium history. (last pic: https://t.co/syfmNoGGdb) pic.twitter.com/2gD5ubZ76a — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 1, 2019

Press row (3/3) RT @BrandonSaho: The kickoff crowd in Cincinnati… I’m pretty sure I’ve seen bigger crowds here for high school games. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/cHrHuBA2ji — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 1, 2019

Waited until 10 minutes after kickoff to take the crowd shot to be fair to those who begrudgingly/drunkenly slogged in late. It made little difference. pic.twitter.com/bnULTHi6iO — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 1, 2019

There is plenty of green…a lot of empty seats. https://t.co/DRJ5KaJv4c — Gman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GMandos) December 1, 2019

There was a lot of chatter about the Carolina Panthers too. The Panthers didn’t lose too badly to the visiting Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, but the 29-21 game was not supported by that many fans:

@Panthers Lots of empty seats today. With football like this, it's no wonder. pic.twitter.com/X5x0lc0HCh — PantherElvis (@PantherElvis) December 1, 2019

Pretty sad seeing Bank of American Stadium with 1/2 the seats empty. Props to the real fans who showed up today to watch @Panthers beat @Redskins #Redskins vs #Carolina pic.twitter.com/bp1MpBsw19 — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) December 1, 2019

@NFL @NFLFootballNew Tons of empty seats here in Carolina on a beautiful Sunday. pic.twitter.com/z4rY2SLMWO — PantherElvis (@PantherElvis) December 1, 2019

There are… a lot of empty seats today pic.twitter.com/GWjok66xkZ — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 1, 2019

There were a lot of empty seats at Bank of America Stadium before the start of this one. When Washington scored to put the Panthers in a 29-14 hole with 4:26 remaining there were a lot more. Owner David Tepper can't be pleased. https://t.co/VKlP9dpFFX — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 1, 2019

Dear Mr. Tepper, See the empty seats. Hear the booing. Watch the football. Make changes now. No need to wait. Sincerely, Every @Panthers fan. — Kaleb Combs (@KalebCombs) December 1, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.