WATCH: Female Fans Engage in MMA-Style Brawl at Cards-Rams Game

Fan Fight
Screenshot

Divisional rivalry games late in the season, can become extremely contentious. They can also, as it turns, become extremely violent.

Two female fans at Sunday’s Cardinals-Rams game took the rivalry to the next level with a brief, but crazy fight that saw several knees delivered to the face. A male Cardinals fan eventually intervenes and tells the women to stop, but not before several strikes land home.

Watch:

The Rams didn’t just win the fight, as it turns out, they blew out the Cardinals 34-7.

