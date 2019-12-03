WATCH: Female Fans Engage in MMA-Style Brawl at Cards-Rams Game

Divisional rivalry games late in the season, can become extremely contentious. They can also, as it turns, become extremely violent.
Two female fans at Sunday’s Cardinals-Rams game took the rivalry to the next level with a brief, but crazy fight that saw several knees delivered to the face. A male Cardinals fan eventually intervenes and tells the women to stop, but not before several strikes land home.
MMA at an NFL Game pic.twitter.com/xd8o24Wpw2
— SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) December 2, 2019
The Rams didn’t just win the fight, as it turns out, they blew out the Cardinals 34-7.
Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.