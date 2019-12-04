Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey Says Racial Slur Accusation Against Mason Rudolph is ‘False’

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is rejoining his team after serving a two-game suspension for defending his quarterback from Myles Garrett’s attack on November 14th.

However, not only does the Steelers lineman have no regrets about his part in the fracas, he says Garrett’s accusation that Steelers QB Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur, is unequivocally false.

Maurkice Pouncey is back from suspension. More from him in a later post, but he said this: “At the end of the day the fight didn’t look good, but the fight was worth it.” Also said the racial slur allegation was unequivocally false. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 4, 2019

#Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has been removed from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission List & is on the team's 53-man roster. He is scheduled to be on the field practicing today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 4, 2019

Garrett made no mention of a racial slur in his initial comments after he attacked Rudolph with his own helmet. Instead, the accusation was made a week later in a closed-door meeting with league officials. Not only that, Garrett actually apologized for his part in the fight after the game was over. Something very difficult to believe he would do, had Rudolph actually used a racial slur.

The league investigated Garrett’s claim that a racial slur was used and found no evidence to support it.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn