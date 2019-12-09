Nike Blasted for Putting ‘Swoosh’ Logo on Front of 2020 MLB Jerseys

Nike is taking a drubbing online, over it’s intention to place their “swoosh” logo over the right front breast on MLB’s 2020 jersey.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Major League Baseball with the unveil of next season’s uniforms,” said Hal Melhart, Senior Product Line Manager for Nike Diamond. “Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update. In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans.”

We just did it. Introducing the new @Nike jerseys for the 2020 season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHLomYfPOK — MLB (@MLB) December 9, 2019

MLB jerseys of the past usually include sponsors on the sleeves or the back of the jersey, not so blatantly on the front.

So, with Nike’s first-time sponsorship of the league’s uniforms, “America’s game” now has the logo of a company that thinks the original American flag is a “symbol of slavery.”

At least a few fans find the new ad placement off-putting.

New MLB jerseys with nike logo on the chest look tacky, like something you would get at a discount store, not an authentic jersey to be worn on the field by the players. https://t.co/UhqdBGw5x4 — Billy Ballas (@wballas) December 9, 2019

Nike Swoosh coming to MLB jerseys. Reality vs. Ok Boomer Baseball Fans pic.twitter.com/WYoZpoqgLg — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 9, 2019

Yuck. Why not have the @Nike logo on the sleeve? Looks really bad on uni’s like #STLCards. Looks like swoosh is beating the bird over the head. pic.twitter.com/tRIgxqced3 — Dan (@SpencerDan) December 9, 2019

Put the Damn Nike Logo on the Sleeve @MLB looks just damn terrible having it on the front! pic.twitter.com/xV6xaHmygZ — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) December 9, 2019

Would I have preferred the Nike logo go on the sleeve like the Majestic one was? Yes. Is the Nike logo being on the chest “ruining” the tradition of the #Yankees? No. By the time the All-Star Break rolls around no one will notice it. pic.twitter.com/jsGN7uBuIq — Christian (@Christian_NYYST) December 9, 2019

Here’s the first look at the #STLCards Nike jerseys. Very similar with the addition of the “swoosh.” I do wish the Nike logo was on the sleeve. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/VokXzui4jh — Cardinal Tracker (@theredbird_way) December 9, 2019

Red Sox home jerseys don’t look the same with the Nike swoosh on them. pic.twitter.com/iRgsLk1mIJ — Brendan (@brendan_camp) December 9, 2019

Still, others noted that soccer and WNBA jerseys already have sponsors in huge letters on the front:

Baseball fans: The Nike logo on the jersey ruins the tradition! Soccer: A sport loaded with tradition pic.twitter.com/sor4sr9EV1 — Trent Redman (@RedmanTrent) December 9, 2019

https://twitter.com/darthramious/status/1204111389733711876

