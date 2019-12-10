Nike Unveils Swim Hijab

Nike will include a full coverage swimsuit complete with hijab, as part of their new Victory Swim Collection.

The collection, announced on Tuesday, will be available online and at select retailers February 1st.

“The design of the Nike Victory Swim Collection serves a variety of needs from modesty preferences to sun protection and represents Nike’s commitment to inclusive design, providing more women with game-changing innovation to enjoy sport,” Nike said in a statement.

This isn’t Nike’s first foray into workout clothing designed specifically for Muslim women. In 2017, the athletic apparel company unveiled a pull-on hijab designed to be worn while exercising.

Nike claims they decided to invest in the hijab after hearing complaints from female Muslim athletes who complained about wearing the traditional head scarf.

“I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab,” figure skater Zahra Lari said in a statement. “I’ve tried so many different hijabs for performance, and … so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight.”

