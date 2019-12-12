Golfer Tommy ‘Two Gloves’ Gainey Seen on Video in Prostitution Sting

PGA Golfer Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey was arrested in Florida on Sunday for his alleged involvement in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting operation.

The sting, codenamed “Santa’s Naughty List,” ensnared Gainey and 123 other people.

TMZ has obtained video of Gaines giving an undercover officer $60 for a “quick visit,” which can be seen here.

“Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated in a press conference Wednesday that Gainey faces a first-degree misdemeanor solicitation charge after being arrested for soliciting a prostitute,” USA Today reports.

Gainey is a husband and father of two, who lives in South Carolina.

“He’s married,” Judd told reporters. “He told us he was here for a charity golf event and it was supposed to be like the next morning tee off. He didn’t make it. He was a scratch.”

The investigation, which begun on December 3rd, was designed to apprehend victims of human-trafficking and to find “deviants that prey on children,” Judd explained. Law enforcement was able to apprehend suspects by using internet ads to set-up meetings with undercover detectives.

According to Judd, five of the 124 people arrested responded to ads with the intent of sexually assaulting children.

“Gainey has played four PGA Tour events this season, missing three cuts and finishing T-36 at the Sanderson Farms Championship,” USA Today reports. Gainey competed in five PGA events last season, missing three cuts with his best finish a T-39 at the Barbasol Championship. He also played eight events on last season’s Korn Ferry Tour, making three cuts with no top-10s.”

